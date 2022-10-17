DA Davidson Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $78.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 309,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

