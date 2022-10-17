DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $450.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00281322 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00138878 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00063333 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021633 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,741,006 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

