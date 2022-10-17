Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €70.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($67.35) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.94. 90,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,360. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

