Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Up 35.9% in September

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,019,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 749,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBBGF remained flat at $8.60 during trading on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

