Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $139.36 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

