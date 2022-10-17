Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 73,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,815. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.