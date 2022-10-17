Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $15.78. 591,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,828. The company has a market capitalization of $540.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. Domo has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $95.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Domo’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on DOMO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,687.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $292,449. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Domo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

