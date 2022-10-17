Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.8 days.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 3.2 %

DRUNF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.