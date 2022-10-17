Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

DCT stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.30, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,753 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,952,000 after buying an additional 465,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

