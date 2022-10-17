EAC (EAC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,013.00

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00006792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 98.1% against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $398.36 million and approximately $56,013.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00023070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00265180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001476 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 1.36053564 USD and is up 75.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $57,018.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.