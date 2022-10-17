Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 903,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 701,400 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 150,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $374.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 293,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 122,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

