Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ealixir Price Performance
EAXR remained flat at $8.50 during trading on Monday. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.
About Ealixir
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ealixir (EAXR)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.