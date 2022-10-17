Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ealixir Price Performance

EAXR remained flat at $8.50 during trading on Monday. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Get Ealixir alerts:

About Ealixir

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.