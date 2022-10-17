eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $729.78 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,525.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00563518 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00249892 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00051231 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,200,479,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.