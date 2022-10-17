Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $49.94 million and approximately $24,813.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,930,811,824 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.