Emocoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $93.52 Million (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Emocoin has a total market capitalization of $93.52 million and $4,156.00 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Emocoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.24 or 0.27868829 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00445541 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,150.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.