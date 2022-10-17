Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

NYSE:T traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. 574,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,787,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

