Empirical Finance LLC Sells 46,805 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,805 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 505,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,192,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

