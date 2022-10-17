Empirical Finance LLC Sells 4,994 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 99,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,286. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

