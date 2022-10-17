Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,666 shares of company stock worth $114,843,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,548. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $317.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.