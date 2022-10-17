Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,563 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $18,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

