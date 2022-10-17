Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$35.75

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$40.50 to C$35.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

EDVMF stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

