Enegra (EGX) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $175.39 or 0.00899086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $14.90 billion and $1.96 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 173.96606454 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,138,537.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

