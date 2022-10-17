Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several brokerages have commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth $38,716,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Enerplus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.