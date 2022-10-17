ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ENI Trading Up 0.3 %

ETR ENI opened at €11.73 ($11.97) on Thursday. ENI has a 1-year low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion and a PE ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.38.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

