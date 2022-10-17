Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 4.2 %

ELS traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $88.70.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after buying an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $287,372,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.