Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

