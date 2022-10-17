ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,716,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 2,358,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,169.0 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of ESR Group stock remained flat at $2.59 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. ESR Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

ESR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

