Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $637,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $120.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

