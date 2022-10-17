Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells $290,016.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Etsy Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ETSY traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 20.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Etsy by 0.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

