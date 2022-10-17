Euler (EUL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $72.33 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $7.28 or 0.00037227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $72.33 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

