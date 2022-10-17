Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 426,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 471.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERFSF shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $131.04.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.