EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Up 4.1 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.13. 967,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,725,990. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.