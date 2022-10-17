EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 329,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $8.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.63. 167,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,572. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.61 and its 200 day moving average is $368.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

