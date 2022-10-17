EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 834 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,811. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.21.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

