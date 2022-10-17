EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EVN from €27.00 ($27.55) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

EVN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

