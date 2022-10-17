Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 236,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Executive Network Partnering

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,526,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,985 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,722,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2,034.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Executive Network Partnering in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Executive Network Partnering Price Performance

Executive Network Partnering Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ENPC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.29. 131,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,305. Executive Network Partnering has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

(Get Rating)

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

