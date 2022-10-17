FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FAT Brands Trading Down 8.9 %

FATBB stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.79 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of August 22, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

