Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Cut to €12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

OTCMKTS:FURCF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 785. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

