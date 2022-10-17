Financial Advantage Inc. Buys New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. 232,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,841. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.12) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,915.93.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.