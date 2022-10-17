Financial Advantage Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 2.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,304,000 after purchasing an additional 78,646 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,295,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after buying an additional 44,545 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ares Capital Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.