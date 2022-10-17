Financial Advantage Inc. Raises Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. F.N.B. comprises 4.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc. owned about 0.11% of F.N.B. worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 189,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 98.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 122,659 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 571,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 98,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.03. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FNB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

