First Horizon (FHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Horizon Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
