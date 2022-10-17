First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 16.4 %

FRC stock traded down $22.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,905,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.51. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $110.79 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

