First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $170.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. First Solar traded as low as $119.42 and last traded at $119.70. 96,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,075,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.36.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.16.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $3,964,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,409 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

