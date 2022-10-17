Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,215,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 2,848,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32,159.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $2.68 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

