Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after buying an additional 954,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FLO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.38. 30,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

