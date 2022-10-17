Fortitude Gold Co. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 5.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.40. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 5.40 and a 12-month high of 7.97.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.