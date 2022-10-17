Frequency Electronics (FEIM) vs. Its Peers Critical Contrast

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Frequency Electronics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frequency Electronics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Electronics $48.30 million -$8.66 million -4.62 Frequency Electronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -3.69

Frequency Electronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics. Frequency Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.7% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Frequency Electronics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Frequency Electronics Competitors 37 338 629 8 2.60

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 45.60%. Given Frequency Electronics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frequency Electronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Electronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Electronics -23.43% -20.52% -12.32% Frequency Electronics Competitors -0.24% -12.19% 1.93%

Volatility & Risk

Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Electronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frequency Electronics competitors beat Frequency Electronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision navigation and timing primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into radar systems, airborne SIGINT/COMINT platforms, information networks, test equipment, military command and control terminals, and satellite ground stations. The company's products are used in commercial, government satellites, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

