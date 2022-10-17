Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FSNUY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,573. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a report on Friday, August 19th. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

