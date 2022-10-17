Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the September 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
FSNUY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,573. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $12.13.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.