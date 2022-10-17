Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Director Joe L. Williams Acquires 6,500 Shares

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) Director Joe L. Williams purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,955.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

FRD traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.04. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

